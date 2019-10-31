Arts & Entertainment 

Last Minute Halloween Costumes That Are Already in Your Closet

By Alyssa Weston 

It’s scary how quickly Halloween snuck up this semester. Between welcome week activities, homecoming, midterms and a plethora of other events at Youngstown State University, October has flown by faster than leaves on the trees surrounding campus. 

Some YSU students might be struggling to find a last-minute costume for a Halloween party this weekend, or they perhaps want to impress trick-or-treaters with a knock-out ensemble.

Luckily, it doesn’t have to cost much to achieve a quality costume for Halloween. A few YSU students helped The Jambar compile this list of last-minute Halloween costumes that are already in your closet.

Lydia Deetz “Beetlejuice”

Just don’t say Beetlejuice three times.

You’ll need: a black dress, a blazer, tights, heels, dark eye makeup and some hair gel to get the spikes in the bangs. – Antonina Boggia, senior English major

Cailey Barnhart, senior long term care administration major, portrays Beetlejuice character Lydia Deetz for Halloween. Photo Courtesy of Cailey Barnhart

E-girl

Make your online aesthetic goals a reality this Halloween.

You’ll need: a long sleeve black T-shirt, another shirt to go over it, such as a band shirt or a pop culture-themed shirt, jeans and Vans or Converse sneakers. – Lexi Cerny, sophomore musical theatre major

Kim Possible

Just your basic, average girl and she’s here to save the world.

You’ll need: green cargo pants, a black cropped top, gloves and curl your hair. – Alyssa Hutch, senior merchandising: fashion and interiors major

Party Animal

Everyone has the right koala-fications to monkey around this Halloween.

You’ll need: a dress, animal ears, face makeup and a party hat. – Alyssa Hutch, senior merchandising: fashion and interiors major

Lumberjack 

This wood make for a great costume.

You’ll need: a flannel, a beanie, jeans and boots. – Alex Sanders, freshman integrated science education major

Boxer

Ready, set, swing!

You’ll need: a sports bra (for a woman’s costume), black athletic shorts, a silk robe, ankle socks, and black eyeshadow to create a black eye. – Courtney Weimer, senior merchandising: fashion and interiors major

Scarecrow 

This costume is bound to be a “a scarecrow’d pleaser.”

You’ll need: jeans or overalls, a flannel, a straw hat and face makeup – Anthony Nakley, senior finance major

Anthony Nakley, senior finance major, poses next to Cailey Barnhart, senior long term care administration major, in his scarecrow costume. Photo Courtesy of Anthony Nakley

Steve from “Blue’s Clues”

 Blue skidoo, you can achieve this look too!

You’ll need: a green-striped, long-sleeved polo shirt, khakis, black dress shoes and a notebook – Adam Dominick, sophomore musical theatre major

Adam Dominick, sophomore musical theatre major and Lexi Denney, junior musical theatre major model costumes of Blue’s Clues characters Steve and Blue.

 

