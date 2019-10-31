By Alyssa Weston

It’s scary how quickly Halloween snuck up this semester. Between welcome week activities, homecoming, midterms and a plethora of other events at Youngstown State University, October has flown by faster than leaves on the trees surrounding campus.

Some YSU students might be struggling to find a last-minute costume for a Halloween party this weekend, or they perhaps want to impress trick-or-treaters with a knock-out ensemble.

Luckily, it doesn’t have to cost much to achieve a quality costume for Halloween. A few YSU students helped The Jambar compile this list of last-minute Halloween costumes that are already in your closet.

Lydia Deetz “Beetlejuice”

Just don’t say Beetlejuice three times.

You’ll need: a black dress, a blazer, tights, heels, dark eye makeup and some hair gel to get the spikes in the bangs. – Antonina Boggia, senior English major

E-girl

Make your online aesthetic goals a reality this Halloween.

You’ll need: a long sleeve black T-shirt, another shirt to go over it, such as a band shirt or a pop culture-themed shirt, jeans and Vans or Converse sneakers. – Lexi Cerny, sophomore musical theatre major

Kim Possible

Just your basic, average girl and she’s here to save the world.

You’ll need: green cargo pants, a black cropped top, gloves and curl your hair. – Alyssa Hutch, senior merchandising: fashion and interiors major

Party Animal

Everyone has the right koala-fications to monkey around this Halloween.

You’ll need: a dress, animal ears, face makeup and a party hat. – Alyssa Hutch, senior merchandising: fashion and interiors major

Lumberjack

This wood make for a great costume.

You’ll need: a flannel, a beanie, jeans and boots. – Alex Sanders, freshman integrated science education major

Boxer

Ready, set, swing!

You’ll need: a sports bra (for a woman’s costume), black athletic shorts, a silk robe, ankle socks, and black eyeshadow to create a black eye. – Courtney Weimer, senior merchandising: fashion and interiors major

Scarecrow

This costume is bound to be a “a scarecrow’d pleaser.”

You’ll need: jeans or overalls, a flannel, a straw hat and face makeup – Anthony Nakley, senior finance major

Steve from “Blue’s Clues”

Blue skidoo, you can achieve this look too!

You’ll need: a green-striped, long-sleeved polo shirt, khakis, black dress shoes and a notebook – Adam Dominick, sophomore musical theatre major