Brent Bigelow, Morgan Petronelli, Rachel Gobep and Joshua Fitch are back at it again with their third podcast. This week’s Jamcast included Ryan Peplowski, Jambar “intern” and assistant web manager, and special guest, the chairman of the Department of Communication, Adam Earnheardt. Listen in to hear their discussion on Jambar news featuring the Joe Biden and Richard Cordray rally. Earnheardt and the crew also have an in-depth talk about national sports.

