The Jamcast Ep. 2 10/23/18

For the second episode of The Jamcast, Brent Bigelow, Morgan Petronelli, Rachel Gobep and Joshua Fitch discuss what will be published in the upcoming Jambar. The group also touches on local, national and world news, then wraps up with pop culture and sports.

Topics we touch on this week include: Trump, the immigration caravan, Joe Biden and Jay Leno visiting Youngstown, Girard Officer Justin Leo, the much anticipated Browns vs. Steelers game and more.

Tune in to next week’s episode on Thursday at 10 a.m.