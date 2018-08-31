The Hub Welcomes Tú Tacos

By Katlyn Kritz

Tú Tacos is a new counter service Mexican-style restaurant on campus located in The Hub next to Dunkin’ Donuts in Kilcawley Center. The restaurant serves street style build-your-own tacos and nachos, as well as a variety of sides.

Customers can choose from a variety of combinations including vegetarian options such as veggie and tofu tacos.

Tom Totterdale, director of Chartwells campus dining services at Youngstown State University, said Tú Tacos has a permanent place in The Hub.

“We are always trying to stay fresh and change with the times,” Totterdale said. “We tried a similar concept last spring to see if the students would like it and we got very good feedback.”

Tú Tacos is receiving mixed reviews from the campus community. While some students are excited to have a more diverse food option, some feel the new counter service restaurant could use some improvement.

Maddy Ewing, junior biology major, said she feels improvements could be made to the queso and chicken.

Taylor Phillips, sophomore, said Tú Tacos was okay, but she prefers Mondo Subs. She said she disliked that her taco shells were cold as well as the sour cream.

“I’ve had more disappointing tacos in my life,” Phillips said. “I was expecting more.”

Jayde Faustino, junior graphic design major, said she enjoys the food.

“I’ve been here for God knows how long and I actually like the food at school for once,” she said.



Katie Jones, graphic design senior, said she enjoyed the portion sizes.

“It’s a decent amount of food for the price,” she said. “I like the variety that it offers instead of just sandwiches or pizza. It’s something different.”

However, students need not be distressed over the absence of Mondo Subs. Popular menu items have been moved to the food court and can be found at 2.Mato and Chop’d & Wrap’d.

Totterdale said there are new dining concepts coming to campus this fall as well. One of these concepts being Hissho, a sushi restaurant.

“The chef will roll sushi fresh every day,” he said. “We will also ship it to a number of locations.”

Hissho will be located in The Cove and is scheduled to open at the end of September. Totterdale said their team is constantly listening to suggestions and trying to find ways to improve.

Ewing mentioned that she’s excited to hear that there will soon be a sushi restaurant in the works.

Hissho will now be a fresh, healthy option for students. She said it’s hard for her to keep up with her diet on campus.

Ewing said YSU needs to have healthy options for students on campus.

To provide feedback on food and other dining services go to: https://www.dineoncampus.com/ysu/feedback.