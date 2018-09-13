Freshguins Guide to YSU

By Emily Isaac

Jambar Contributor

Being a first-year student can be overwhelming and intimidating at times when maneuvering around a large campus like Youngstown State University. Here is a complete guide to going from freshguin to penguin.

YSU offers many services to students including parking services, disability services, security and much more.

One of the major frustrations of attending a large campus is parking.

According to the Director of Support Services, Danny O’Connell, students enrolled at YSU prior to the summer will be assessed a transportation fee of $115 when they register for six or more credit hours.

For those who registered for five or less hours, they may order a parking permit and $115 will be charged to their account.

Students who paid the transportation fee received an overnight parking permit, which allows for them to park in designated overnight lots 24 hours a day.

Anyone enrolled during the summer is part of the YSU tuition promise, and these students have the option to purchase a permit regardless of the number of hours for which they register.

Students can choose between an overnight pass for $90 or a day time pass of $45, which allows them to park daily in any open YSU parking lot between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

O’Connell said if a student is running late, their best option is to park further away instead of spending time trying to find a closer parking spot.

He also said the parking deck on Wick Avenue tends to be less packed than the one on Fifth Avenue.

Additionally, Disability Services provides assistance to students on campus with disabilities.

“We strive to create an accessible community where everyone is valued. We are also committed to fostering a positive attitude toward individuals with disabilities,” Gina McGranahan, assistant director of Disability Services, said.

Disability Services is located in Kilcawley Center. It is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m for any student with a documented disability who needs accommodations at YSU. Students can contact McGranahan or set up an appointment during office hours.

The Penguin Service Center (PSC) is a student one-stop for any questions and concerns. It provides essential information and guidance to resolve enrollment-related concerns such as financial aid, billing, records and registration.

Jessica Gaskell, counselor at the PSC, said their goal is to reduce “the shuffle” of students being routed from office to office.

“Instead of visiting several locations, we provide most services you need at a convenient location,” Gaskell said. “No matter the issue or concern, our knowledgeable, crossed-trained, friendly staff can help students find a solution. If they have a need that we can’t assist with, we will help them identify someone on campus who can assist them.”

The PSC provides services at two locations. The main office is located on the second floor of Meshel Hall and is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The second office is located on the second floor of Kilcawley Center across from Penguin Xing and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The PSC is a walk-up office so students, parents and alumnus are able to call, email or stop by during office hours.

They always have counselors there like Gaskell to assist students. Also, the majority of their services can be accessed online anytime at ysu.edu/penguinservicecenter.