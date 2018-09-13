By Jambar Contributor

The Ursuline Sisters HIV/AIDS Ministry will host its Fourth Annual Nun Run 5k Race/1 Mile Walk on Oct. 6, at the Ursuline Center on 4280 Shields Road in Canfield, Ohio. Registration is $20 if received by Oct. 5, or $25 the day of the event.

Registration opens at the Ursuline Center auditorium at 7:30 a.m. A Kids’ Fun Run begins at 8:15 a.m, followed by the one-mile walk at 8:30 a.m. and the 5k race at 9 a.m.

Awards will be given to the top three overall male and female finishers, as well as age group winners. A cash award will be given to the man and woman who can set a new record on the 5k course.

Proceeds benefit the children’s program of the Ursuline Sisters HIV/AIDS Ministry in Youngstown. For more details about registering for this event, contact Daniel Wakefield at 330-770-3061 or at dwakefield@ursulinesistersaids.org.