Fifth Avenue Construction Pushed Back to Fall 2020

An August Jambar article reported the Fifth Avenue construction would be complete by spring 2020, but according to Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting, these plans have changed.

John Hyden, associate vice president of facilities maintenance, said the design is in its final stages.

“They anticipate that it’s going to bid probably early spring and start late spring,” Hyden said. “It will be a full construction season project.”

According to Hyden, “there’s no chance of it being done at the start of school” in the spring 2020 semester.

“[The construction] will probably be done late late fall of next year,” he said.

The construction process should be better than Wick Avenue, according to Hyden.

“There’s no deep work and it’s all basically on the surface,” he said. “It’ll be dusty, inconvenient, hopefully not quite as confusing.”

Hyden said he spoke with Facilities Maintenance and Support Services to ensure traffic control will run smoothly.

“It’s not going to be a fun summer over on the west side of campus,” he said.