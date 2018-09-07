Ex-Mayor Booked in Corruption Case

Charles Sammarone, former Youngstown mayor, was booked at the Mahoning County jail on Sept. 5 and released on a $50,000 bond after pleading not guilty to his charges.

Sammarone is being charged with nine counts of bribery, one count of falsification, three counts of tampering with records and one count of engaging in corrupt activity. He was allegedly caught steering city projects towards specific companies with bribes.

The ex-mayor found out about his indictment through a Vindicator reporter asking for a comment.

Former Youngstown Finance Director, David Bozanich, and Youngstown developer Dominic Marchionda were also indicted for a grand total of 101 counts involving public corruption. Marchionda and Bozanich have yet to turn themselves in.

His son, attorney Christopher Sammarone, is currently running for a Mahoning County Court judicial seat in Sebring formerly held by Judge Diane Vettori.

Judge Vettori, now suspended, was charged with stealing over $96,000 from her client Dolores Falgiani’s Glenwood Avenue property after her death in 2016 and lying to the FBI about the situation.