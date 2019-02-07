Enrollment up at YSU, Again

Youngstown State University’s enrollment has increased for the seventh consecutive semester.

“Headcount enrollment of 11,900 is up 0.24 percent over last spring, while full-time equivalent enrollment is up 0.79 percent,” according to a YSU press release.

There is also a 25-student increase in international student enrollment this semester, which equates to 5.8 percent.

“Among the countries with the largest number of students at YSU are Saudi Arabia (114), Nepal (75), Kuwait (54) and India (34),” the press release stated.

