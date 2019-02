On this episode of The Jamcast; Rachel Gobep, Morgan Petronelli, Brent Bigelow and Tanner Mondok talked Youngstown shop. Discussing local stories, national stories and of course Jambar articles. In this issue of The Jambar we broke down the feature on Youngstown State University women’s basketball player Mary Dunn, the crazy cold weather, new housing and YSU’s music prodigy.

