Dunn Suffers Undisclosed Injury, According to Team Officials

Youngstown State University women’s basketball forward Mary Dunn was out of the lineup in the Penguins’ road trip matchup against the University of Akron.

Dunn suffered an undisclosed injury, according to team officials.

Before being injured, Dunn reached the 1,000-point mark in her time with the Penguins, leading the team with 30 points in a comeback victory over the Eastern Michigan University Eagles.

Dunn is expected to be out for Saturday’s contest against Wagner University, along with forward Emma VanZanten who left after the first half against the Akron. Freshman Jen Wendler is presumed to receive the start.

More information is scheduled to be released on Monday by the team. Follow The Jambar for updates as this story develops.