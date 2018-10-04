DIY Series At Christman Dining Commons

By Courtney Hibler

Christman Dining Commons, located on Youngstown State University’s campus, is starting an event called the DIY Series, which allows students to completely customize their food.

The DIY Series was created by YSU’s Corporate Marketing Department, while the Chartwells Dining catering service’s marketing manager decided to add the series to YSU’s calendar.

Kayla Inskeep, assistant director of dining services, said these events give students an opportunity to make the exact type of food they want instead of having a ready-made option.

On Sept. 22, the first DIY Series, “Weekend Brunch Waffle Bar,” took place at Christman Dining Commons and allowed students to make their own waffles. Seventeen different options were provided, including crispy chicken, graham cracker crumbs, mini marshmallows and bananas.

There were about 225 students in attendance at the waffle bar event. Many students who attended the event enjoyed it and think it should become a regular tradition.

“They really seemed to enjoy the unique options that were offered,” Inskeep said.

Zoey Christy, a senior education major, lives off-campus, but was able to attend the event with a friend living in Lyden House.

“It was actually quite eventful,” she said. “I believe this should be a regular thing because being able to customize your own meal makes you want to come back for more.”

Cierra Cain, a freshman nursing major, said she didn’t know this series was starting and believes it could positive for YSU.

“If students don’t like what is served on campus, they won’t eat it,” she said. “Students won’t spend money on something they don’t want and this allows them to satisfy their cravings by choosing the specifics.”

Cain also said healthy options should be provided if some students are trying to watch what they eat and want to see more options with fruits and vegetables.

With the positive feedback this series has brought, some students see a negative side as well.

Jacob Turner, a junior psychology major, said if some students don’t have the money to afford it then accommodations should be made.

“If students don’t have a dining plan or the extra money to spend on these food bars, maybe these events could be provided for free,” he said.

Inskeep said the DIY Series will continue throughout the end of the fall semester, as long as the positive feedback continues.

The second installment of the DIY Series will be held on Oct. 5 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Christman Dining Commons, with a nacho bar and multiple toppings to choose from.

Future events include “The Stuffed Spud,” which will be held on Nov. 26, and “Holiday Cookie Decorating” on Dec. 3.

“I would love to see this series continue beyond the fall semester because it encourages creativity and personalization among our students,” Inskeep said. “I encourage students to check this out and have some fun.”