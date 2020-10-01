COVID-19 Update

By Abigail Cloutier

Youngstown State University reported two additional COVID-19 cases Monday. Both cases are students who live off-campus. Apartments such as University Courtyards, the Edge and the Enclave are considered off-campus. As of Monday, the university has not reported any additional cases in residence halls or among staff members. Check the university’s COVID-19 dashboard every monday for updates.

In Mahoning County, there have been 2,945 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. This is an increase of 43 cases since Sept. 23. There were 64 additional hospitalizations and one additional death since this date.

In Trumbull County, there have been 1,920 cases since the pandemic began, an increase of 20 cases since Sept. 23. There were three additional hospitalizations and no additional deaths since this date. In Columbiana County, there were a total of 1,932 cases, an increase of 13 cases, since Sept. 23. There were two additional hospitalizations and no additional deaths since this date.

For more information, visit the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.