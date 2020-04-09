Counseling Referrals at Youngstown State University

By Kaitlyn Kelley

Jambar Contributor

Youngstown State University works to provide services to students at little to no cost. One of those services is Student Counseling Services located in Kilcawley Center.

Student Counseling Services provides free, confidential assessment and referral for enrolled YSU students; consultation and referral services for the YSU community; and outreach to promote accountability, mutual respect and mental health skills through community.

Any faculty member or peer can refer a student through the referral system. According to Nicole Kent-Strollo, the director of the Office of Student Outreach and Support, this referral can be given by a coach, a professor or even just a roommate.

“My main job is being the point person for all of our person-of-concern referrals, which come from students, faculty, community, family, coaches and from anyone,” Kent-Strollo said. “That is one way [Student Counseling Services] can learn about issues from students that are, in fact, issues.”

She said the most referrals come from professors.

“In the last four to five years we have had to become more conscious of student health, which is why this position is in place,” Kent-Strollo said. “Since professors are more alert to these situations, seeing students every day, they are more apt to refer students.”

While professors may in fact be more apt to notice a student’s wellbeing, especially if they have had the student for more than one class, other faculty and friends can notice things, too, according to Kent-Strollo.

Kent-Strollo has also been involved in athletic advising at YSU and knows about the systems implemented for students athletes as well.

“In athletics, we create an individual wellness plan because some are more urgent in a time frame. We want to make sure we are aware of them, and mostly coaches use it,” she said. “Athletes have a bit less privacy than other students, and their supervisor may know that someone is on the radar for needing assistance.”

Eddie Howard, the vice president for student affairs, is responsible for contacting students in an attempt to send them to a counseling appointment, receiving the referrals and contacting students in an attempt to send them to a counseling appointment.

“I receive the referral form and I reach out to the student unless it is a situation in which I shouldn’t. I do it through my personal email,” Howard said.

“Referral from faculty is tricky. None of us are trained psychologists, so we just perceive things. We make referrals based on perceptions. We can’t catch everything,” Howard said. “This is why we allow friends of students to refer students, too.”

Despite this, as Howard said, a student isn’t required to accept the help.

Junior exercise science major Alexis Grim was referred to counseling by a professor her sophomore year.

“At the time, I didn’t agree with the professor, and I actually didn’t go,” Grim said. “But eventually I went on my own after a friend convinced me as well. I’m really glad I did.”

She said that she felt more comfortable having a friend she had known for a very long time refer her because the friend knew her well enough to see that something was wrong.

For assistance after Student Counseling Services’ regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., call the YSU Police at 330-941-3527 if you’re on campus. If not on campus, call the Help Network of Northeast Ohio at 330-747-2696.