Christian Ford Commits to YSU

By Brandon Terlecky

Jambar Contributor

Christian Ford finished in fifth place in spring 2018’s High School Division I State Track and Field Championship in the 200-meter dash.



The senior from Shawnee High School didn’t hide the fact that his goal this time around is to finish in the top as he and his team prepare for the 2019 track and field campaign.



Shawnee opened up their season against St. John’s and Waynesfield-Goshen on March 26, and he will begin his attempt to reach his goal.



Everything he does when it comes to preparation will give him the best possible chance to be standing on the Jesse Owens podium at Memorial Stadium at Ohio State University in Columbus coming June 1.



“I finished fifth last year, a little disappointing. However, that’s the sport. There is a lot of talent on the track, and sometimes you just don’t perform the way you thought you would,” Ford said.



Ford has fully committed to Youngstown State University for fall of 2019, but that hasn’t diluted the main goal, and that is to take the title.



“Knowing I am attending Youngstown State is great. [It] makes me want to be better. They already have a lot of faith in me, and the coach there believes I can help them continue to be great, so that’s an amazing feeling,” Ford said.



Shawnee High School Coach Mike Lewis, has the same mindset as the driven senior. Lewis said Ford is completely committed and the only way he won’t grasp the title is if something “drastic” happens along the way.



“Something big would have to happen. [Ford] trains everyday. It’s year-round with him,” Lewis said.



Ford said in the winter he prepares to gear up and get ready to hit the track in the spring.



“We don’t just work on speed, we break everything down into like segments. We do things mentally, where our heads need to be and things like that. It’s a long process, but it is a routine that helps us immensely,” Ford said.



It is safe to say that YSU is looking to continue running for broken records and championships as they add the presence of Ford, as he will bring a lot of attention to the track in the fall.