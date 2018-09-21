Celebrate Fall at White House Fruit Farm

By Hannah Garner
Jambar Contributor
As the air becomes cooler and the leaves change colors, White House Fruit Farm begins preparation for their busiest season — fall.
Fall is undoubtedly a favorite season among many and White House is the destination for all things fall. Whether a person goes for the donuts, activities or scenery, there’s something for everyone.
Last weekend kicked off the fall festival weekends at White House and this fun-packed celebration will continue every weekend until Oct. 28.
Many around the Valley have been looking forward to the fall activites White House hosts since last year.
Tyler Roth, said going to White House in the fall is his favorite activity.
“I love coming here, there’s just so much to do and see. It’s something I look forward to,” he said. “My girlfriend and I want to make White House a yearly tradition.”
This year’s fall festival weekends will boast many different activities including horse-drawn wagon rides, a petting zoo, food vendors and more.
Back again this year is the pumpkin pavillion and gift barn and Lutz Greenhouse, the perfect place to get fall decorations, unique gifts and fall flowers.
Maria McNulty, who had never been to White House before, said she was overwhelmed but in a good way.
“Everyone talks about how amazing this place is, I had to finally come check it out for myself,” she said. “It’s absolutely beautiful. I could walk around for hours and not buy a thing. I can’t wait to come back.”
For most people White House is a family event. Tracy Randolph, said going to White House is a family tradition that started when she was young. She said her family goes every year.
“It’s a treat for everyone. The candy, the donuts, the fresh produce — you can’t go wrong.” she said.
In addition to their fall festival weekends, White House will also host other events.
A scarecrow decoration and display contest will take place throughout the entire month of October. Entries can be dropped off Oct. 2 to 4 and will be displayed Oct. 8 through 21. Winners will be announced on Oct. 22. The event will raise money for the rescue mission.
On Oct. 13 and 14, master carver Ron Roberts will be at White House to transform pumpkins into works of art. Roberts is taking orders for pumpkins, and people can sit and watch as he works his magic.
White House will also have College Donut Days on Nov. 23 and 24. College students can present their valid school ID to receive a special treat and discounts on donuts.
With it being a close drive from campus, these events are the perfect opportunity for students to take a break from studying and enjoy themselves.
For other White House events and this years Christmas festivities, visit their website at www.whitehousefruitfarm.com.