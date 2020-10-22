Campus COVID-19 Cases Jump

By Abigail Cloutier

COVID-19 cases jumped in the last two weeks. The week of Oct. 3 saw nine new cases, triple the number of the previous week. Eight of those cases were students residing off-campus and one was a staff member. Monday, YSU reported 13 new COVID-19 cases for the week of fall break, Oct. 10. One was a student living in a residence hall on campus, while the other 12 were students living off campus or in a campus apartment complex such as the Courtyards or Enclave. Last week, Mahoning and Trumbull counties entered the “red zone,” indicating high levels of exposure and risk, according to the governor’s office.