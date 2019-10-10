Almost No-Cost Health Care for YSU Students 

By Sierra Kish

Jambar Contributor

Youngstown State University students can find health care services at Mercy Health Wick Primary Care on Wick Avenue for no cost, but there are some services not included in tuition.

Wick Primary Care began operating next to the Enclave apartments and the new Chipotle in March.

Sarah Bable, the office lead at Wick Primary Care, assists doctors in taking care of patients. She also can be contacted at the front desk to handle any questions or give emergency help.

“These include office visits, doctor visits, flu testing, urine pregnancy tests, et cetera. All of these services are at no cost to students, who already pay for them through the $34 health fee charged with tuition each semester,” she said.

But, Bable said there are some treatments that cost an additional fee.

“These include blood work, treatment of sexually transmitted diseases, radiology services, imaging and other diagnostic testing, ER visits and some immunizations,” she said. “These services will need to be paid with insurance.”

According to Bable, Wick Primary Care is busy when it opens at 8 a.m. and in the afternoon around 1 p.m.

There are about eight primary care doctors who rotate shifts, along with a nurse practitioner and a psychiatrist, available for assisting students, faculty and staff.

Dr. Ben Belcik is one of the doctors at Wick Primary Care, and he provides physical medicine and rehabilitation services.

“I treat any aches, pains, strains and sprains of the muscles,” Belcik said.

Kristie Miller, a nurse practitioner, takes care of walk-in patients for sick visits, sports-related injuries and minor injuries.

Wick Primary Care also offers a program called MyChart, which Bable believes is beneficial for students.

“The online portal allows patients to view medical information online, contact doctors by email, manage appointments and access family records. This way patients can access their health information anywhere, anytime,” Bable said.

Health care on campus can be very important for students when students have a tight schedule, need emergency help and have a tight budget.

“It’s important that Mercy Health came to YSU campus because we offer flu shots, immunizations, blood work and it’s a convenient location,” Bable said.

The location also offers internships for students pursuing careers in medical fields, but applicants must be assessed through the Mercy Health human resources department. Also, students can work as a part-time employee while getting their degree.

To receive treatment, students can call the office and make an appointment or walk in. All students must be currently enrolled and must provide a photo ID, YSU ID and insurance card if they have insurance.

Faculty and staff with health insurance can use the services by calling 330-747-4660 and making an appointment.Walk-ins are also available for faculty and staff for issues such as sore throats and congestion.

Appointments can be made Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.