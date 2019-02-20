Akron Law Professor to Lecture: ‘American Juries and the Japanese Experience’

Matthew J. Wilson, professor at the University of Akron School of Law, will be presenting a lecture titled, “American Juries and the Japanese Experience,” on Feb. 25 in the President’s Suite of Kilcawley Center.



Wilson has 30 years of international experience in academic, business and legal matters in the United States, Asia and the Pacific. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Asian Studies in 1995 at the University of Utah. He acquired his juris doctor degree at Temple University Beasley School of Law in 1999.



Following the lecture, there will be a question and answer session where both Wilson and the Emma K. F. Schulze, director of admissions at the UA School of Law, will be able to answer questions regarding the 3+3 Program.



The 3+3 Program allows eligible undergraduate students at Youngstown State University to apply to Akron Law in their junior year of college. Students are then able to fulfill their senior year of academic credits through the completion of their first year of law school.



Typically, it will take a student seven years to graduate with a bachelor’s degree and a juris doctor degree – this program shortens the time to six years. For more information on this program go to: https://www.uakron.edu/law/curriculum/three-plus-three.

