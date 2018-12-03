Active Investigation After Lockdown at YSU; Police Chief Says No Current Evidence of Firearm

By Rachel Gobep

Youngstown State University was placed on lockdown Monday after the YSU Police Department received a call about a physical confrontation that was taking place on the second floor of Kilcawley Center near the Information Desk at 11:07 a.m., according to YSU Police Chief Shawn Varso.

“As our officers arrived, which was about two minutes later, they were informed by the victim in this case that a subject had [revealed] a firearm during the confrontation,” Varso said.

He said the department currently has “no physical evidence” of a firearm and there is no firearm in their custody.

Varso said the victim, a YSU student, immediately left the scene and called the police department. The suspect is not a student at the university.

He said according to witnesses the department have talked to, the physical altercation was “a lot of yelling, pushing and shoving.” It is unclear what the confrontation was about at this time.

“At that time we did not know where the suspect had gone to, the last place he had been seen was in the vicinity of the rec center,” Varso said.

He said the victim did not cooperate with the officers at first and did not want to give information or a description.

Varso said the only information the police had when YSU was placed on lockdown was that there was a gun involved in the situation. All officers were then dispatched to YSU and searched the area to locate the suspect.

He said YSU also received response from the Youngstown Police Department, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol and various task forces.

Varso said the victim then gave the police department a description of the suspect, which was sent out to the campus community via a Penguin Alert.

“The subject we are currently looking for is a black male, red hoodie with red and white lettering, dreadlocks and a black backpack,” the alert read.

Varso said later witnesses gave the police department the name of the suspect. The department was then able to locate the family members of the suspect and “engaged him in conversation on the phone.”

“The suspect was asked to come in to resolve the situation. He voluntarily did come to our station,” he said.

Varso added the suspect is currently being questioned at the station and the department is still in the process of gathering witnesses, video information and statements from the victim.

Through the video currently in the department’s possession, Varso said there were a large number of people present during the altercation.

“As of right now, it’s still an active investigation,” he said.

YSU President Jim Tressel thanked Varso and the YSU Police Department for their response to the situation, and stressed the importance of Penguin Alerts to enhance the safety of campus.

“I think our people did a great job of responding to a situation that you hope never arises, but you have to assume can arise,” he said.

“It is one of those days that you don’t wake up and think are going to happen, but what I can tell you is that I’m unbelievably proud of our police department and our faculty on this campus that the first thing that came to their mind was the safety of our students and the safety of our campus,” Shannon Tirone, associate vice president of University Relations.