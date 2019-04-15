2020 Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders Visits Lordstown

By Rachel Gobep



Chants of “Bernie, Bernie, Bernie,” could be heard at Lordstown High School on Sunday afternoon as the hopeful 2020 presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, entered the school’s auditorium.



The American Federation of Teachers hosted a panel that featured Sanders as a guest panelist to discuss the upcoming election and how Lordstown can come back after the closure of the General Motors Co. plant, joining AFT President Randi Weingarten.

The event came after a report titled, “Hedge Papers No. 66, Hedge Funds Attack General Motors and American Jobs,” was developed in partnership with AFT.

During the town hall event, Sanders discussed both local and national issues such as education, school funding, local job loss and economic inequality.



He said it was an important meeting to discuss the “horrific impact” of what is happening to the community by the closure of GM, and he praised AFT for showing that there is a connection between the children in the community and how the closure has impacted them.

Read more in the next edition of The Jambar on Thursday.