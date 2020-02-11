2-1-1 Brings Awareness to Local Community Resource Hotline

When in crisis, citizens of Northeast Ohio can call the number 2-1-1 for help. Feb. 11 marks “2-1-1 Day” to bring awareness to the hotline.

2-1-1 is an information referral support service for Ashtabula, Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull Counties provided by Help Network of Northeast Ohio.

By dialing the three numbers, callers can inquire on information about a plethora of resources including mental health, substance abuse, veterans, food, dispute resolution, victims’ assistance, utilities assistance, health, housing, special needs and seniors.

According to their website, Help Network of Northeast Ohio will “work with planning organizations and government units to ensure these services are provided.”

“Call 24/7 365 days a year, we answer that call. Live people, it’s not a prompt,” Vince Brancaccio, chief executive officer at Help Network of Northeast Ohio, said. “You’re going to have a live person answer who is trained in dealing with people in crisis.”