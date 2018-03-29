YSUscape to Hold Taste of Youngstown Fundraiser

YSUscape will be holding its fourth annual Taste of Youngstown fundraiser at The SOAP Gallery in downtown Youngstown on April 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The fundraiser highlights the wide variety of food available throughout Youngstown. Restaurants that plan on sponsoring the event with their food include The Federal, One Hot Cookie, O’Donold’s Irish Pub and Grill, Charlie Staples Bar-B-Que and Republic Pizzeria e Pub. The event will also include baskets and gift cards to be raffled off.

Proceeds from the event will be used to fund the YSU student-led revitalization projects over the next year, including public art instillations and neighborhood improvement efforts around downtown Youngstown.

Tickets for the event are $15 for general admission and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased at https://squareup.com/store/ysuscape/ or at the door during the event.