YSUscape to Hold Design Contest for Downtown Mural

YSUscape is accepting submissions of Youngstown-themed art for their Community Painting Day mural. The chosen design will be painted on a building in Downtown Youngstown in September.

YSUscape will paint the outline of the mural ahead of the Community Painting Day. On the day of the event, the public will have the opportunity to fill in the rest by matching corresponding paint colors to numbers in the mural.

Finalists will be chosen by a small panel of judges, and the designs will be shared with the community during the week of July 30. The winner will be announced Aug. 6.

The first-place winner’s design will be chosen for the mural and will receive a $100 cash prize followed by a $50 cash prize to the runner-up design.

Entries are limited to one design per person to be submitted in either JPEG or PDF format. Designs can be new creations or chosen from an existing portfolio. Entries should include name, contact information and a short description of the design.

All designs must be sent to ysuscape@gmail.com by July 27th, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. For more information, contact Daniel Bancroft at (330) 979-5247 or at ysuscape@gmail.com.