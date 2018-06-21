YSU’s Economic Impact

The Youngstown State University community puts $1 billion into the five-county regional economy each year, which supports about 16,000 jobs, according to a YSU press release.

The report, titled, “Economic Impact and Return on Investment in Education for YSU,” was conducted by Economic Modeling Specialists International and commissioned by the university and examined Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties in Ohio, and Mercer and Lawrence counties in Pennsylvania.

The study also found that the university generates around six times more in tax dollars than it spends.

“This study confirms what all of us have known for quite some time: YSU is a major driver of the region’s economy and plays an enormous role in the educational, economic and social well-being of the greater Mahoning and Shenango valley area,” YSU President Jim Tressel said in the press release.