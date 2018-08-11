YSU Used Appliance Sale

Youngstown State University will be holding a sale on used appliances from the University Courtyard Apartments from noon to 4 p.m. on Aug. 9 in the R-23 parking lot next to the apartment complex.

The appliances include refrigerators, electric stoves, dishwashers, over-the-range microwaves and ceiling fans. There are about 50 of each appliance and 25 ceiling fans, according to a YSU press release.

The refrigerators are five to seven years old and are $75. Stoves are priced at $10, dishwashers $5, microwaves $5 and ceiling fans $5.

According to the press release, items must be taken the day of sale. Cash and credit are accepted.