YSU Track and Field Sweep Weekly Awards; Perform Well in Florida

By Marc Weems

Four members of the Youngstown State University men’s and women’s track and field teams were named Horizon League Athletes of the Week, the conference Tuesday.

On the men’s side, Chad Zallow was named the Runner of the Week while Arnaldo Morales was selected as the Field Athlete of the Week.

Zallow opened the outdoor season with a time of 14.03 seconds at the Florida Relays. Zallow’s time earned him a 10th-place finish and he placed sixth among Division I runners at the meet. Friday’s race was held in wet conditions at the Percy Beard Track. Currently his time ranks 25th in the nation.

Morales, who did not compete in the 2017 outdoor season, was in action for the first time since February 2017 at the Florida Relays. He had a strong effort clearing 2.11 meters in the high jump in his return to competition. He finished third in the event and was one of just three individuals to clear that height. His last outdoor competition was in May 2016.

On the women’s side Jaynee Corbett was named the Field Athlete of the Week and Jaliyah Elliott was the Runner of the Week. All four Penguins were in action against strong competition at the Pepsi Florida Relays last week.

In the 1000-meter dash, Elliott ran a time of 11.96 seconds. That mark was good for 26th place. In the 200-meter dash, she ran a time of 24.07 seconds to finish 25th. She ran the anchor leg on YSU’s 4×100-meter and 4×400-meter relay teams. The 4×400-meter relay team posted a time of 3:50.74. The 4×100-meter relay team clocked a time of 46.29 seconds.

Corbett finished fourth in the Shot Put College Invite at the Florida Relays on Saturday. Corbett had a best throw of 15.64 meters to earn her fourth place finish. She also competed in the discus at the event.

The women 4×100-meter relay team of Taylor Thompkins, Keishawnna Burts, Teneisha Myers and Jaliyah Elliott won their heat with a time of 46.35 seconds. The men’s 4×100-meter relay team of Carl Zallow, Collin Harden, Brendon Lucas and Chad Zallow ran a time of 41.25 seconds to finish 25th.

In the women’s high jump, Abby Jones was eighth clearing the bar at 1.70 meters.

YSU concluded action at the two-day Adidas Raleigh Relays at NC State’s Paul Derry Track. The Penguins had athletes compete in two running events, three relays, two throwing events as well as the pole vault and the triple jump.

In the running events, Josh Beaumont ran a time of 22.21 seconds in the 200-meter dash. In the 400-meter hurdles, Myron Anderson ran a time of 56.91 seconds.

In the 4×1500-meter relay, the women ran a time of 19:32.83. In the 4×800-meter relay, the women had a time of 9:34.81 while the men had a time of 7:48.96.

In the women’s hammer throw, Reshanna Simon had a toss of 36.41 meters. Matt Monroe placed eighth in the hammer throw with a toss of 55.16 meters.

In the javelin, Ethan Wilson had a throw of 45.22 meters while Ben Wilson had a toss of 44.23 meters.

In the pole vault, Caitlyn Trebella and Shelby Marken each cleared heights of 3.35 meters.

Chandler Killins had a leap of 10.31 meters in the women’s triple jump. In the men’s triple jump, Chibuike Obinnakwelu had a leap of 12.73 meters, Daiquain Watson had a mark of 12.71 meters and DuJuan Taylor jumped 12.25 meters.

YSU is next in action this Saturday at the Northeast Quad hosted by the University of Akron.