YSU Student Campus Climate Survey – YSU NEEDS TO HEAR FROM YOU!

The Youngstown State University Title IX Office is sending a Campus Climate Survey out to all students via YSU e-mail. The survey is open from March 11 to March 25 and focuses on the attitudes and experiences of the YSU student body regarding sexual harassment, sexual violence and sexual misconduct.

The survey is anonymous and confidential and will help YSU to improve student resources, education and prevention services. If there are any questions contact Cynthia Kravitz, YSU Title IX coordinator, at 330-941-2216 or TitleIX@ysu.edu.