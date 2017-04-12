YSU Plans to Update Internet Security, Wi-Fi

By Victoria Remley

Youngstown State University is planning on increasing internet security and Wi-Fi power by updating its current coverage.

The project will cost around $6 million, with $1 million being paid per year for the next six years. The money will come out of YSU’s operating expenses.

Moser Hall’s Wi-Fi was updated this semester and as a result, the speed of the Wi-Fi and security coverage improved. Maag Library and the Kilcawley Center will be updated next during the summer of 2017.

Other programs besides Wi-Fi and security improvements will be updated. A complete network infrastructure refresh is being planned, which includes the wiring in the walls of the Maag Library and Kilcawley Center being replaced.

These improvements will take about a week to perform per building. The installation deals with the infrastructure of the building, which is more complicated than simply plugging a cord into a router.

An unavoidable problem when updating security is that once the update is complete, the security team will have to start over because the updated protection services will be outdated.

Chris Wentz, the associate director and information security officer for YSU, said that while they want the updates to be quick, they also have to deal with outside forces working against it.

“We understand the frustration and we’d like to move faster than we are,” Wentz said. “But there’s constraints, like with anything.”

Currently, thousands of security threats are bombarding YSU’s firewalls every day. The university blocks around 70 percent of these attacks.

On average, 10 to 12 million attacks happen monthly. Less than 10 percent of threatening emails sent to YSU actually get to the recipients and only three percent of emails scams get through YSU’s security.

The security update won’t change the university’s system completely, but make updates to the existing security.

In addition to updating security, YSU will utilize the vulnerability management program to combat security threats.

The program tests different locations on campus to see how easy it would be to access the university’s sensitive information. If a weak location on campus is detected, that location becomes top priority for being updated.

Mickey Hancharenko, a security supervisor, said the team also looks at YSU’s devices and figures out how easy it would be to hack them.

The security team said that some wireless access points on campus are weak because they’re old. Once a weak location has been detected, the security team comes up with ways to protect the device from attacks.

The security coverage rose from 23 percent to 46 percent on campus. The security team hopes to be at 100 percent by the end of 2018.