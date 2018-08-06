YSU Hosts Softball Tournament for Campus Departments

By Morgan Petronelli and Tanner Mondok

The cheers of Youngstown State University coming together could be heard at the softball field on Aug. 1 and 2 at the YSU Culture of Community Softball Tournament.

The tournament hosted eight teams consisting of students and employees from different departments on campus.

The teams included: the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics; the Department of Athletics; the Division of Student Experience; the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences; YSU Information Technology Services; the Department of Counseling, School Psychology and Educational Leadership; the International Programs Office and Finance/Budget.

The championship game was held on Aug. 2 where STEM and athletics faced-off.

Matt Rollins, coordinator of athletics facilities and programs, was a part of the athletics’ team.

“We were just out here to have fun. I know we’re probably going to get heckled by everybody, but we were just out here to have a good time. It was great to see everybody out here,” Rollins said.

(Photos by Tanner Mondok/The Jambar)

The tournament ended with a 6-5 win for the Department of Athletics over the STEM Department.

Rollins said this was his team’s second year playing in the tournament.

“We got beat the first game last year so this is a little more special since we actually won. It was a good time and great to have everyone out. Hopefully we can continue to do it,” he said.

Hazel Marie, chair of mechanical, industrial and manufacturing engineering, said STEM did not have a team last year so she didn’t play, but her love for baseball and softball brought her to the field this year.

“I knew my skills weren’t up to what these young ones’ are, both faculty and staff and students, so I thought I could make my mark with being the coach,” Marie said.

Despite their loss, the STEM team’s attitude was not hindered.

“I’ll take that loss any day of the week. We’re STEM. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics and we played athletics and we were competitive,” Marie said. “One-point ballgame. I’m not disappointed one bit. I’m very happy.”