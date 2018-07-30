YSU Football “Family Plan” Season Tickets on Sale

A season ticket “Family Plan” has been implemented by the Youngstown State University Athletic Department for the 2018 penguin football season, according to a YSU press release.

There will be a discount available when purchasing four or more seats in sections one and seven, the press release stated.

The plan will include two adult reserved tickets and two youth reserved tickets (8th grade and under) at $267 for all six Penguin home games. Each additional adult season ticket will be $110 and each additional youth ticket will cost $20.

The rate is $157 for YSU faculty and staff members.

Benefits for each child in the “Family Plan” include the following: official Pete’s Kids Club presented by Marco’s Pizza T-shirt, a Marco’s Pizza membership card, a free Marco’s Pizza voucher for a large pizza, a birthday card from Pete and exclusive events at select football games, the press release states.

For more information or to reserve “Family Plan” tickets, contact Andrew Wingard, manager of athletic ticket sales, at 330-941-7466 or rtwingard@ysu.edu.

2018 Penguin Football Home Schedule: