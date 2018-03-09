YSU Alum named to Board of Trustees

Michael A. Peterson was named to the Board of Trustees at Youngstown State University by Gov. John Kasich.

Peterson, a former YSU football player, earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice at YSU.

He is the director of Global Investigations and Security Services for Goodyear and will serve a nine-year term on the board.

Peterson has almost 30 years of experience in security consulting, human resources and investigative services, including work as a court investigator, an intensive probation supervisor and a law enforcement officer.

He will replace Sam Grooms who resigned from the board this year because he and his wife now have official residence in Florida. According to state law, trustees must live in Ohio.