For those interested in witnessing the sky over Youngstown, Ohio be illuminated with fireworks, the City of Youngstown plans on putting on a 4th of July fireworks show for the community.

The event will take place in downtown Youngstown at 10 p.m. rain or shine. The fireworks display will be launched in the Covelli Centre parking lot.

The city plans on closing Front St. to vehicle traffic, but all bridges will remain open to enter downtown.