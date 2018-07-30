“Y Are You Running 5K” to be Held in Late September

The second annual “Y Are You Running 5K,” sponsored by the Youngstown State University Honors College will be held on Sept. 30.

One-hundred percent of the profits from the registration and sponsorships will be divided between the top male and female runners to donate to a local charity of their choice.

The 3.1 mile course will begin in the Watson and Tressel Training Site and take participants through YSU’s campus. President Jim Tressel will kick off the event, and he will be the race chaser.

Registration must be submitted by Sept. 14 to guarantee a moisture wicking T-shirt.

Last year’s race brought in roughly 200 runners and raised about $3,000 that was donated to the Mahoning County Akron Children’s and the Midlothian Free Health Clinic.