World AIDS Day
2 hours ago
News

World AIDS Day

By Gabe Garcia

For more than 20 years, Dec. 1 has marked World AIDS Day, a day that spreads awareness of HIV prevention.

Oct. 27, 1988, was the day that the UN General Assembly had officially recognized the World Health Organization’s declaration of World AIDS Day.

“It truly is a day of remembrance,” Anita Davis, Sixth Ward council member of Youngstown, said. “We remember those that have passed away from AIDS. In fact, we will be holding a candlelight vigil on the steps of the County Courthouse as we do every year. We will announce more on our Facebook page sometime soon.”

According to aids.gov, one out of every eight people in America are living with HIV, which means more than 1.2 million people in this country are living with the infection.

Studies have shown that homosexual and bisexual men are more likely to acquire AIDS. However, over the last decade, the annual number of new HIV diagnoses have declined by 19 percent.

Symptoms of being HIV positive are a lot like the flu; fever, fatigue and sore throat, all which can appear two to four weeks after being infected.

“World AIDS Day is a day to reflect on the progress we’ve made since it first started,” Teaquan Cosper, clinic director of Comprehensive Care Center, said. “It symbolizes the lives that have been changed and the lives that have been lost because of this virus, but mostly how far we’ve come since the beginning.”

The Comprehensive Care Center are usually the experts Youngstown State University contacts when they want to conduct screenings for students.

“We have two types of tests to check and see if people are HIV positive,” Cosper said. “Normally we use a mouth swab test that can be done in 20 minutes, or we use a finger stick test which draws a person’s blood, but mostly we use the mouth swab.”

On Dec. 2, the Comprehensive Care Center will be on campus offering free HIV/STD testing for students.

Carissa Brennan, treasurer of YSUnity, said that the organization will be involved with honoring World AIDS Day.

“In the past we have done a large organizational fair,” Brennan said. “However, we are all new officers, so we want to scale it back. We don’t have a definite plan yet, but we are thinking of doing a table in Kilcawley [center], where we can give statistics, [info on] where to get tested, [get students to] know the signs and give out free condoms.”

Brennan said that World AIDS Day is a great opportunity to teach people about the HIV/AIDS virus — especially those in the LGBT community.

“… Many people in the [LGBT community] have died from it. Thousands of people died before people even really knew much about it. There is a stigma around HIV and AIDS that only gay men can get it, which is not true,” Brennan said. “I really want to help educate people and help people know that it isn’t a death sentence anymore.”

The best way to fight against HIV/AIDS is education, Cosper said.

“Honestly it’s all about using protection,” Cosper said. “If more people took the time to educate themselves, HIV and STDs wouldn’t be the stigma that it is today.”

Share this:

YSU Takes First Ethics Bowl
News

YSU Takes First Ethics Bowl

26 minutes ago Jambar Contributor 0

By Anthony Krim II Youngstown State University’s Ethics Bowl team took first place at the Regional Ethics Bowl competition on …

Read More

Q&A With Santa Shuffle Event Coordinator Kelly Morocco
Arts & Entertainment

Q&A With Santa Shuffle Event Coordinator Kelly Morocco

1 hour ago amanda lehnerd 0

By Amanda Lehnerd The Draught House is hosting the sixth annual Downtown Youngstown Santa Shuffle. There will be music, prizes …

Read More

YSU Moot Court Team Advances to Nationals
News

YSU Moot Court Team Advances to Nationals

1 hour ago Jordan Unger 0

By Jordan Unger Youngstown State University’s Moot Court teams competed at the Midwest Regional Tournament on Nov. 18 and 19 …

Read More

Megan Evans Wins Prestigious Sociology Award
News

Megan Evans Wins Prestigious Sociology Award

2 hours ago Raleigh Basinger 0

By Raleigh Basinger Megan Evans, a Youngstown State University sociology, linguistics and English triple major, earned top honors for her …

Read More

Hackstedde Will Serve as YSU’s Newest Trustee
News

Hackstedde Will Serve as YSU’s Newest Trustee

2 hours ago Sam Phillips 0

By Samantha Phillips Anita Hackstedde was raised in the Mahoning Valley and received her undergraduate degree at Youngstown State University. …

Read More

ALEKS vs ACT: New Math Placement Test at YSU
News

ALEKS vs ACT: New Math Placement Test at YSU

2 hours ago Alexis Timko 0

By Alexis Timko Youngstown State University will begin using ALEKS to replace the ACT developed Compass Placement Test. ALEKS, or …

Read More

Leave a Reply