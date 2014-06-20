Veterinary Science Expo
sometime
News

Veterinary Science Expo

The first annual Youngstown State University Veterinary Science Expo was held on Sept. 29 at DeBartolo Hall. The YSU Pre-Veterinary Society sponsored this event, which featured three expert veterinarians- Ric Berlinkski, Kelley Kilar and Tina Costarella. Berlinkski, a vet at the Toledo Zoo, spoke about working with exotic animals, and said zoo medicine is the hardest field in veterinary medicine to get into. Kilar discussed caring for small, usually domesticated, animals. Costarella, who takes care of large animals, talked about wanting to start a veterinary program with the biology department in which students could have the chance to job shadow her.  Colleen Maskarinec, founder of the YSU Pre-Veterinary Society, said she was grateful to have the veterinarians there to interact with and inspire the students. Most of the attendees were YSU students who are pursuing a degree in veterinarian medicine.

 

All photos by Alyssa Pflug/ The Jambar. 

dsc_0178

dsc_0180 dsc_0191 dsc_0194

Share this:

Veterinary Science Expo
News

Veterinary Science Expo

sometime Alyssa Pawluk 0

The first annual Youngstown State University Veterinary Science Expo was held on Sept. 29 at DeBartolo Hall. The YSU Pre-Veterinary …

Read More

‘Arts and Ales’ Takes Over B&O Station
Arts & Entertainment

‘Arts and Ales’ Takes Over B&O Station

1 day ago Will Keffler 0

By Will Keffler On Saturday the B&O Station hosted the Artists of the Rust Belt for the fall market of …

Read More

Novelists Lit Youngstown

1 day ago amanda lehnerd 0

By Amanda Lehnerd Lit Youngstown presented Lawrence Coates and Christopher Barzak for the first Monday reading on Oct. 3. Lit …

Read More

Celebrate Women with Artist & Model
Arts & Entertainment

Celebrate Women with Artist & Model

1 day ago amanda lehnerd 0

By Amanda Lehnerd The SOAP Galley is celebrating its one-year anniversary with the premiere of their first national show, “Artist …

Read More

Around the World with Professor Sracic

1 day ago Jordan Unger 0

By Jordan Unger Everyone spends their school breaks differently — Youngstown State University professor Paul Sracic spends his giving lectures …

Read More

Parade and Rally Kick Off Nonviolence Week
News

Parade and Rally Kick Off Nonviolence Week

1 day ago Justin Wier 0

By Justin Wier Hit play to listen to a poem read by Cheney High School student La’Rayja Hill at the …

Read More

Leave a Reply