Vegan and Vegetarian Options on Campus

By Alyssa Weston

Youngstown State University is evolving to meet the needs of students and food trends by adding plant-based menu items to restaurants on campus.

A vegetarian diet eliminates meat and a vegan diet is all plant-based, eliminating all animal products, such as meat, dairy, eggs, honey and gelatin.

According to Forbes, 2017 sales of plant-based food in the United States went up by 8.1 percent topping $3.1 billion. These numbers were estimated in research carried out by Nielsen for the Plant Based Foods Association and the Good Food Institute.

Emma Linnen, sophomore anthropology major, has been vegan for one year and doesn’t have any plans to go back to her previous diet.

Linnen credits the book “Mainstreet Vegan” by Victoria Moran for her decision to adopt the plant-based diet.

Linnen said in her opinion there isn’t much variety for vegan options on campus.

“A Chinese or Vietnamese restaurant on campus would be ideal,” Linnen said.

Linnen said she had advice for people looking to adopt a vegan diet.

“Do your research. There are so many blogs, podcasts, and people around you just waiting to be listened to. There are many reasons to go vegan and a curiosity is all it takes to find the right one,” she said.

Eric Finkelstein, senior music education major, has been vegetarian since August 2017.

A mixture of things influenced Finkelstein’s decision to become vegetarian.

“Over the years I’d always thought about it and how screwed up the meat industry is and how there isn’t much I could really do about it other than protest it as of right now,” he said.

Finkelstein the internet played a role in why he is a vegetarian.

“I was definitely made more aware of it via the internet and the media but I think that it’s hard to say whether or not I would be vegetarian had it not been for the internet,” he said.

Finkelstein said he is able to find at least one or two options to eat at most eateries on campus.

Susan Payton, instructor in the human ecology department, has been a vegetarian for over 40 years and runs Cultivate Cafe in Youngstown, which offers many vegetarian options.

Payton said the topic of veganism and vegetarianism come up in both groups of students she teaches in Hospitality Management and Food and Nutrition.

“For the Hospitality students, we often discuss the necessity for the inclusion of dietary concerns on menus. There is a growing trend within the industry to increase the amount of vegetarian options on menus,” she said.

Payton said vegetarian restaurants are growing and many local vegetarian restaurants claim their customers are mostly non-vegetarians looking for a healthier option.

“As our society becomes more educated, healthful choices are becoming in greater demand,” she said. “Vegetarians should be able to walk into any restaurant and find options that suit their needs.”

Payton said her food and nutrition students often discuss the nutritional needs of vegetarians and debunk common myths associated with the diet, such as not being able to get enough protein.

“Typically, many will just jump on the trend without having any knowledge of how to incorporate the proper foods to maintain health. This group of new vegetarians are those at risk for deficiencies,” she said.

Payton said she would encourage students curious about plant-based diets find a few cookbooks to help meal plan and she stressed the importance of understanding fundamentals of good nutrition before trying to become vegetarian or vegan.

“Most people stop eating meat and begin consuming too many simple carbs,” Payton said. “There is a lot of uncertainty as to what to eat. Part of the problem is that vegetables have always been thought of as a side dish to the meat entrée. Be adventurous. There are so many vegetarian foods that are fabulous. Experiment with ethnic foods, but put in the research.”

SIDE BAR

Many places on or near Youngstown State Universities Campus has vegan options. Not all locations and options are shown here. All menu items are subject to change and always double check with the restaurant employees if clarification about a menu item is needed.

CHICK-FIL-A

• side salad without cheese

• any entrée salad without chicken or cheese

• cool wrap without chicken or cheese

• fruit cup

• waffle potato fries

* check with a Chick-Fil-A employee which dressings and sauces are vegan

CUSHWA CAFE

• banana

• apple

• Lay’s Classic potato chips

• Swedish Fish

• Sour Patch Kids

• Hot Tamales

• Doritos Sweet and Spicy

• Clif Bars

• Belvita Breakfast Biscuits

• garden salad

• Pb and J

• fruit cups

• Sabra hummus and pretzels

DUNKIN DONUTS

FOOD

• bagels: cinnamon raisin, cinnamon raisin bagel twist, everything, garlic, onion, plain, poppy seed, salt, and sesame

• hash browns

• English muffin

• French roll

• pretzel twist

DRINKS

• coffee (in blueberry, caramel, cinnamon, hazelnut, mocha, peppermint, raspberry, and toasted almond flavors)

• espresso

• turbo Shot

* All coffee and tea drinks can be made with non-dairy milk. Ask your barista for which options they carry and to skip the whipped cream

HOT HEADS

– flour tortilla

– hard tacos

– nacho chips

– salsas

– pico, corn, verde, wild

– white rice

– brown rice

– black beans

– pinto beans

– banana peppers

– jalapenos

– onions

– fajita

– veggies

– lettuce

sauces include:

• sweet habanero, Louisiana green, Louisiana red, Tabasco, chipotle, Louisiana horseradish, Cholula, hot sauce, extreme habanero, straight habanero

• guacamole (receive free guacamole when you order a veggie bowl or burrito)

JAMBA JUICE

• Almost all of the smoothies at Jamba Juice are, or can be made, vegan. All you need are a couple of tricks in order to ensure your refreshing blend is completely plant-based.

• all-fruit smoothies

• fruit and veggie smoothies

• steel-cut oatmeal

*Ask Jamba Juice employees for help veganizing a smoothie, most of its blends can be made vegan with replacement of soy protein or almond milk

JIMMY JOHNS

• Gourmet Vegetarian Unwich without cheese and mayo

• Vegetarian Unwich without cheese and mayo

• sandwich toppings include:

• alfalfa sprouts, celery, hot peppers, lettuce, lettuce wrap, onion, sliced cucumber, tomato, condiments, avocado spread, Italian vinaigrette, oil and vinegar

MONDO SUBS

• very veggie sub

• apple

• banana

• fruit cup

• variety of potato chips

• garden salad

• Sabra hummus and pretzels

PRESSED COFFEE BAR AND EATERY

• oatmeal

• toast and jelly

• avocado toast

• roasted veggie panini or wrap with no feta

• hummus veggie wrap with no feta

• the standard salad

• Greek salad with no feta

• Asian salad

• apple pecan and feta salad with no candied pecans or feta

• hummus with veggies or pita

• chips

* All coffee and tea drinks can be made with non-dairy milk. Ask your barista for which options they carry and to leave out the whipped cream

REPUBLIC PIZZERIA E PUB

• house salad with no cheese

• vegan pizza

STONE FRUIT COFFEE COMPANY

• cranberry pecan toast and variety of toppings (check with your barista which toppings are vegan)

• oatmeal

* All coffee and tea drinks can be made with non-dairy milk. Ask your barista for which options they carry and to leave out the whipped cream

SUBWAY

breads include:

• hearty Italian, Italian, sourdough

toppings include:

• shredded lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, spinach, olives, pickles, jalapeños, add guacamole or avocado (yes, it costs extra!)

sauces include:

• yellow mustard, deli brown mustard, oil, vinegar and vinaigrette, sweet onion sauce, fat-free Italian dressing, buffalo sauce

• apple slices

• Lay’s Classic potato chips

• Oven-Baked Lay’s

• Sun Chips Original

WENDY’S

• fries

• garden salad

• baked potato with chives

• apple slices

• salads can be ordered with no meat or cheese (Ask employees if the nuts are coated in butter)

• salad dressings (light spicy Asian chili vinaigrette, pomegranate vinaigrette, light balsamic vinaigrette)