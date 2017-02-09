Unique Date Ideas

By Jennifer Rodriguez

There are tons of date ideas that are way more creative than the typical dinner-and-a-movie night. Here are some fun ideas just in time for Valentine’s Day.

A Flip of a Decision

Having a hard time deciding what to do or where to go? Why not have a little fun with it? Take a coin and let it help you decide. Flip the coin whenever it comes time to make a decision and see where it leads you. Bowling or movies, flip a coin. Night on the town or long drive in the country, flip a coin. The thrill of not knowing where the night will lead is half the fun.

See the City from a New View

Think you’ve seen all of Youngstown? Well think again. There are several places near the area that offer helicopter rides. Why not get a view of the whole city and take the ride of a lifetime all in one? This would be great for couples who loves adventures and an adrenaline rush. Youngstown Helicopter Tours is one option, and they can be called at 1-860-969-3895.

Scavenger Hunt

If you’ve never tried a scavenger hunt, you may want to give it a shot. Scavenger hunts are fun, creative, adventurous and entertaining. Leave clues around town for your significant other and at the end have a big surprise waiting for them. You can either wait at the finish line for them, or follow them along and even capture it all with a camera. Either way it is a great way to build up excitement and anticipation.

Truth or Dare

If you are looking for something more engaging, play truth or dare in a public place, just try not to get into too much trouble. Who said the game was just for kids? Truth or dare is fun, exciting and thrilling. Dare your partner to do something embarrassing like start a slow clap in a quiet place or pose as a waiter in a restaurant. You could get a lot of laughs from this one!

Build a Fort

Sometimes you just want a nice peaceful night inside. Well, you don’t have to settle for the usual “Netflix and chill.” Spice it up a bit. Build a fort in your living room with chairs and blankets. Put the T.V. inside and some pillows, and of course snacks. This can make for a nice quiet, romantic time together.

Escape Room

Escape rooms are fun because it requires working together and racing against the clock. In an escape room you must try and find your way out of a locked room, using clues and tools. This can take away from the nervousness you may feel on a first date. It will keep you busy and allow you to bond through working side by side. Escape Boardman is a local option.

Recreate

Now if this is your first date this one may not work for you, but if it isn’t this could be a great idea. Recreate the first date you ever had together. Go back to the same places, order the same food or watch the same movie. This is a great way to bring back good memories and relive good times.