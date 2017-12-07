As of Monday, the Supreme Court has decided to allow President Trump’s travel ban on residents from six different countries.

Residents from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen will no longer be allowed to travel to the United States. This is not the final ruling, but it will be in effect while challenges against it continue.

It may be the case that many people feel this could be safer for Americans and that this policy is placed to protect the American people. But, is that really the case?

Apart from the mass shootings by American citizens, like the recent Vegas shooting, and all the recent sexual assault allegations racing through Hollywood, it would be naive to think that banning citizens from these countries would take away threats to our citizens.

Furthermore, banning these countries implies that their residents are not to be trusted and it places a stigma on these people.

Every race, ethnicity, country, religion and background has good people and bad people. To determine one group of people is worse than another is unethical and insensitive, and there is a word for that.

The Trump administration created this ban in an effort to protect our country, however it is hard to come to terms with this.

It is no secret that President Trump has shown judgment toward Muslims. The president even recently retweeted an anti-Muslim video. According to CNN, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders defended the retweet stating, “Whether it is a real video, the threat is real.”

The Pew Research Center determined there are roughly 3.3 million Muslims living in the United States as of 2015. For our country’s leader to make such a statement is offensive and targets a large population of our citizens.

In order for our country to become united we must learn to accept all cultures. America has always been known as a melting pot and should take pride on its diversity.