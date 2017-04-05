Tips and Tricks on How to Get a Good Night’s Sleep

By Amanda Lehnerd

College students are reported as one of the most sleep-deprived populations between schoolwork, jobs and extracurricular activities such as sports and student organizations.

According to a recent study at Brown University, approximately 11 percent of students report getting good night’s sleep, while about 73 percent report having trouble sleeping.

While sleep deprivation is common among college students, it can have some negative effects on any student’s class work. Sleep deprivation can be linked to lower GPA’s. It can also affect a student’s concentration, memory and ability to learn.

The United States National Library of Medicine reports approximately 50 percent of students have daytime sleepiness. Fatigue during the day can be problematic and cause students to become detached during a lecture or lab, experience impaired moods and put them at a higher risk for motor vehicle accidents.

Here are some tips on how to get a good night’s rest while being a college student: