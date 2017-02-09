Students Propose Renovation for Meshel Hall

By Jennifer Rodriguez

Students from the Department of Computer Science and Information Systems have created a proposal that outlines how they could secure funding for Meshel Hall renovations, which will be discussed with the dean of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math and the provost.

Meshel Hall was designated for CSIS, but last fall they began to house communications and journalism classes in the building as well.

This has caused an issue of space, said Samuel Pugh, a computer science student.

“They’re trying to take the whole first floor from us and convert it to another department,” he said. “We have work stations down there where we take apart computers and we really need that work space.”

Although there are three computer labs in the building, Pugh said that not all computer labs are the same. They each contain different software and different programs.

Kriss Schueller, the acting chair of CSIS, agreed the loss of space has caused problems for the department.

“We are looking at losing something like 38 percent of our computer lab space, 60 percent of the classroom space and we’re down 28 percent of our faculty over the past six years,” said Schueller.

Daniel Day, a computer science major, came up with a renovation idea which will expand Meshel Hall and plans to propose it to Youngstown State University.

“We’ve decided to take things in a new direction,” said Day. “We want to propose a plan for funding this building and to get a total renovation.”

Pugh feels the administration will be a lot more receptive of this idea, since the plan is to bring in funding from outside sources.

“We can maintain our size while maintaining our full capabilities as well, and essentially funding ourselves,” said Pugh.

Day scheduled a meeting with Dr. Wim Steelant, the dean of STEM, where he will bring forward his renovation plan. If all goes well, he plans to take the proposal to Provost Martin Abraham.

Abraham is aware of the space concern in Meshel Hall and said the university is committed to expanding their space as the need arises.

Abraham said enrollment in the computer science program has been declining over the past few years, but Pugh said there is a reason for that.

“Our enrollment is technically down, but our enrollment is down across campus,” said Pugh. “Personally I don’t feel our enrollment is down enough to justify this massive downsizing as opposed to other departments whose enrollment is down even farther than ours is.”

Pugh said the number of freshmen coming into the program has been on the rise since 2010. Day said over the next 10 years the demand for programming and computing related jobs could be as high as 1.4 million.

Schueller said there are over 500 students currently in the department and over 1,000 students in the Creative arts and Communication’s department.

Day and Pugh both said the renovation plan would not only be beneficial to the students but to the university as a whole.

“We are trying to bring this together so that it benefits not just us but the students of the STEM department and the students of the entire university,” said Pugh.