Student Athletes Lead March for Meals

On Monday, student athletes and volunteers from Youngstown State University and the surrounding community released biodegradable balloons to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the March for Meals program.

March for Meals is a month long celebration and fundraiser for Meals on Wheels, a program that delivers hot meals to homebound citizens. Although many Meals on Wheels programs are lined up to be defunded, the Mahoning County sector will continue operating, funded by private donations, grants and fundraising events.