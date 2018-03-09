Strategic Funding Process Update

According to an email from Neal McNally speaking on behalf of the Youngstown State University Budget Advisory Council, 30 proposals were submitted for strategic investment funding, totaling in more than $4 million in requests.

Up to $1 million in strategic funds are available for allocation in the 2018 fiscal year.

McNally stated the Budget Advisory Council is reviewing each proposal. It will then develop recommendations for YSU President Jim Tressel for final consideration.

A list of the proposals is available at ysu.edu.