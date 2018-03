The Ohio General Assembly’s proposed 2019-2020 state capital bill includes $4 million to Youngstown State University to help fund the Mahoning Valley Innovation and Commercialization Center in downtown Youngstown, according to a YSU press release on Feb. 27.

The press release stated that if the proposal is approved it will be the second consecutive biennial budget bill that includes a special allocation for the MVICC. YSU received $3 million for the project in the 2017-18 capital budget.