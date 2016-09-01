A Starry Night in Youngstown
sometime
Arts & Entertainment

A Starry Night in Youngstown

By Amanda Lehnerd

Starry Night Youngstown is a Paint and Sip type class that explores the style of Vincent Van Gogh with a twist.

Jackie Bader, Arty Pants business owner and local artist, will instruct the class Sept. 24 from 2-5 p.m. at The SOAP Gallery.  paintsip

Bader graduated Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Science in art education; she went on to teach art in public schools for many years until finding her true calling.

“In my spare time, I would create custom pet portraits and other paintings for people,” Bader said. “The opportunity arose for me to teach a painting class at a local restaurant, and I realized how much I enjoyed that way of teaching art.”

Along with instructing Paint and Sip themed classes, Bader also teaches private art classes.

“I held my first Paint and Sip a couple of years ago and was only able to do a few painting parties here and there because of my schedule,” Bader said. “I have recently made the decision to focus more on these types of painting events and private art classes.”

Daniel Rauschenbach, co-owner of The SOAP Gallery, met Bader at the gallery after an opening, which sparked interest in her teaching a class.

“The arrangement for the class started in early summer after discussing the idea of her doing classes at SOAP,” Rauschenbach said. “Jackie is a positive and talented artist making her perfect to lead the class.”

Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” is the main inspiration for the class. Bader, being a Youngstown native, likes to incorporate the city in her artwork.

“Most of the painting classes I teach focus on local scenes, area landmarks and Youngstown pride. I think that people connect well with pieces that demonstrate the relationship many of us have with this city,” Bader said. “This modified version of ‘Starry Night,’ features our downtown skyline in place of the French countryside to give it a local twist on a popular favorite.”

Anita Kramer, YSU student, thinks Paint and Sip classes are a fun experience for everyone.

“The idea of an iconic piece like ‘Starry Night’ featuring the downtown skyline is unique and brings a pull factor,” Kramer said. “I think this will make the class have more of a personal feeling for Youngstown natives.”

The class date and time were carefully crafted to support the other local events happening in Youngstown.

“The date and time were planned in hopes to catch people who would be downtown for the Youngstown Flea or create more of a reason to come downtown,” Rauschenbach said. “Giving people the option to do a Paint and Sip styled class right across the street was an opportunity we had to take.”

Starry Night Youngstown is a BYOB event, and ID must be presented to drink. People wanting to attend the event should contact Jackie Bader at her email jackiebader419@yahoo.com, or message The SOAP Gallery on Facebook.

Bader said, whether you’re a Youngstown native, or an out of state student, this will be a fun and artistic way to paint our town.

Share this:

10 Tips from the WCBA Professional Development Summit

sometime Alyssa Pawluk 0

By Amelia Mack At the Professional Development Summit on Friday, juniors and seniors from the Williamson College of Business Administration …

Read More

Return of the Walking Dead
News

Return of the Walking Dead

sometime Jambar Contributor 0

By Gabe Garcia Fall means hoodies, bonfires and the Walking Dead, unless of course you play Humans vs. Zombies, which …

Read More

YSU Student Tutors for United Way

sometime Sam Phillips 0

By Sam Phillips Tutoring children at Youngstown City Schools was daunting at first for Marissa Gray, but she quickly began …

Read More

Examining Title IX at YSU

sometime Jambar Contributor 0

By Elizabeth Lehman Youngstown State University has taken steps to be in compliance with Title IX, but some faculty and …

Read More

The Student’s Guide to Getting Good Letters of Recommendation

sometime Jambar Contributor 0

By Elizabeth Lehman Getting a recommendation letter from a professor can be daunting for students. Working hard, getting to know …

Read More

Hispanic Heritage Month Begins
News

Hispanic Heritage Month Begins

sometime Jordan Unger 0

By Jordan Unger Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off on Thursday with a flag ceremony and guest speakers at the Mahoning …

Read More

Leave a Reply