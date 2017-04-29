Rivers Drafted by Patriots

By Dan Hiner

Derek Rivers, one of two Youngstown State University defensive ends available in the NFL Draft, was selected by the New England Patriots with the 83rd overall selection (3rd round) on Friday night.

Rivers’ 41 career sacks is the most in program history, and ranks second in Missouri Valley Football Conference history.

Last season, Rivers led YSU with 15 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. He finished second in the conference in both categories.

He became the 22nd YSU football player to be selected in the NFL Draft, and the first since 1998. Rivers also became the second-highest drafted Penguin behind only former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski, a second round pick.

Avery Moss, YSU’s second defensive end prospect, is projected to be drafted on Saturday.