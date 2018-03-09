Rich Center Receives Renovation Grant

The Paula and Anthony Rich Center for Autism received a $500,000 donation from Hine Memorial Fund of The Youngstown Foundation on Wednesday. The donation benefits the Building for Tomorrow 2020 Capital Campaign, an initiative to raise money for service enhancements and renovations at the school.

The Rich Center’s executive director Melanie Carfolo said in a press release that the rate of autism impacting children is on the rise, so this donation is crucial for the facility.

“We truly appreciate The Youngstown Foundation’s support and generosity and look forward to working together to provide the necessary resources for children with autism,” Carfolo said.

According to the press release, the center launched the campaign last fall, hoping to raise $6 million by 2020. The most recent contribution brings the funds to $3 million raised.