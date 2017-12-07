Resolutions

By Nathan Hritz

“New year, new me.” We all say it, but how many of us really mean it? Since this is the last issue of the semester, I figured I would share my thoughts on the coming year.

The year 2017 has been a whirlwind and then some. With political tensions at an all-time high, I think it’s about time to embrace the “new year, new me” mentality.

It’s a clean slate, an opportunity to do something new, burn old bridges and build new ones. Set a goal, go to a new place, get outside more, make new friends or even get back in touch with someone you lost touch with. The possibilities are quite literally endless, all you need is willpower.

First and foremost, I aim to minimize my social media use to near-nothing. The way I see it, social media is just a black hole that eats up too much of the little time I have here on this earth to make my mark.

I’d much rather be out hunting, fishing or frankly anything that has the potential to make my time worth spending. I would also like to venture out to Montana. I do not know what I’m looking for, but I have a feeling I’ll find it out there.

If you were to sit down and ask me one-on-one about what I think it would really take to accomplish any new year’s resolution, my answer would simply be gumption. The human condition is an odd one, but one thing I know to be true is when somebody really puts forth effort, miraculous things can happen.

It wasn’t long ago Edmund P. Hillary was looking up at Mt. Everest, probably shaking in his boots at the challenge ahead. However, because he showed gumption, a substantial amount of courage, and maybe a little lunacy, he will forever go down in the history books as the first man

to reach the summit of Mt. Everest – in 1953, no less.

What I’m getting at is if someone has the guts to climb Mt. Everest, I can suck it up enough to suffer through the small talk, and make a few more friends, ditch social media and even head west to Big Sky Country. That stands true to anybody and their goals. Get to getting.