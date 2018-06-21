Prospective Students Beat the Heat at Crash Day

By John Stran

The 90 degree weather was no match for prospective students during Youngstown State University’s Crash Day on Monday.

The event gave high school students a brief glimpse of what a future of furthering one’s education may look like at YSU and gives them a taste of the campus culture.

Present Jim Tressel addressed the potential YSU students and their parents at the Watson and Tressel Training Site (WATTS), stressing the value of setting goals.

“It’s important to set goals early,” Tressel said. “One goal you should set is earning an undergraduate degree with little to no debt.”

He also emphasized that students should try to obtain their bachelor’s degree within four years.

Throughout the WATTS center were tables displaying information about different fields of study and student groups, with students and staff at each table.

Students were also able to tour the building of the college they were considering. There was an opportunity to sit in on certain summer classes and walk through resident halls.

Throughout the day, students had the opportunity to stop at Sweeney Hall and apply to the university.

Penguin shuttle service provided tours of campus and downtown Youngstown with local tour guides, describing the past and present of the city.

Gary Swegan, the vice president for enrollment planning and management, said summer Crash Day is the same as fall and spring, but generally with fewer students.

Swegan said 258 students signed up for Monday’s event but generally 70 percent of those students attend.

Joe Rulli was a volunteer greeter at the event. He has held the position for the past few years and said the event usually attracts in-state students who are from farther away cities such as Cincinnati and Columbus.

Nathan Espenschied, from Hinckley Ohio, said he is planning to major in mechanical engineering, but is not yet sure of what college he wants to attend. Espenschied also won a student experience gift basket during the event.

He said it was his first time at YSU and he enjoyed the campus. He described the YSU community as friendly.

International students at YSU do not currently have a Crash Day. Swegan said they have the opportunity to view the campus on their orientation day, but to travel abroad for an event like Crash Day is too difficult for most foreign students.

The next Crash Day does not yet have a set date but will take place during the fall semester.

For high school students or those who know a high school student who may be interested in attending the next Crash Day; visit https://ysu.edu/admissions/plan-a-visit/crash-day.