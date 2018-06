The Youngstown State University Pre-Veterinary Society will be holding a pet clinic on June 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wick Park Pavilion.

Examinations will be free, but there will be a low-cost fee for procedures such as spay and neuter, wellness checks and vaccinations.

A licensed veterinarian, Christina Costarella, will be on staff at all times during the event.